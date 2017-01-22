Deal declares state of emergency for seven South Central Georgia counties

UPDATE : Following the recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMHSA) officials and local Emergency Management Agencies (EMA), Gov. Nathan Deal is declaring a state of emergency for seven South Central Georgia counties impacted by severe weather and tornado touchdowns on January 21 and 22. The state of emergency is currently in effect and will remain so for the next seven days.

Click Here to See State of Emergency Order

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said. These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage, and our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact. As we continue to assess the damage, I’m prepared to expand or extend this emergency declaration as needed. In addition to the state’s response, all indications suggest we will also be submitting a request for federal assistance as well.

“The National Weather Service predicts a third wave of severe weather today, which may reach as far north as metro Atlanta. I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or injuries.”

Gov. Deal plans to visit the affected areas in the coming days.

State agencies assisting in the seven counties include:

GEMHSA, which is coordinating all disaster response

Department of Public Heath, which has deployed trauma trailers

Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 (Valdosta)

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Public Safety

There are five Good Samaritan shelters now open, and additional information may be found here.

Read the executive order here. For more information on GEMHSA preparedness efforts, contact Catherine Howden or visit www.gema.ga.gov.

WALB in Albany, GA has provided WSAV News with information regarding the severe weather. WSAV will update you with more information as it comes in.

(CNN) Eleven people were killed in severe weather that struck southern Georgia in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

At least two of the deaths were in Brooks County.

The deaths were confirmed by Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden. Howden said the agency was working to assess the damage.

The National Weather Service said most of south Georgia remains under a tornado watch; some under a severe thunderstorm warning; and, in the extreme southern portion north of Tallahassee, Florida, a tornado warning.

The weather service has not classified Georgia’s deadly weather as a tornado.

It followed a fatal tornado Saturday in southern Mississippi, as severe weather gripped much of the Southeast. Preliminary damage assessments conducted in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday showed the tornado packed winds reaching between 136 and 165 mph.

It killed four people and injured at least 20 more in Forrest County, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said. Most damage was near the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency.

UPDATE: 19 total injured following Cook and Thomas Co. storms>> https://t.co/GRmbIT8j23 pic.twitter.com/Rx2pmVoiQD — WALB News 10 (@WALBNews10) January 22, 2017

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities, injuries reported in Cook County>> https://t.co/4PPyGtEbkB pic.twitter.com/5SqR9uIHY4 — WALB News 10 (@WALBNews10) January 22, 2017