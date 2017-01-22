UPDATE: Church cancellations due to weather, list

SOUTH GEORGIA (WSAV) – We know that locally the Temple of Glory Community church, Brampton Baptist in Savannah as well as Branded Hearts Church International, Christ Baptist Church in West Savannah, and Jerusalem Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church have cancelled morning services.

In Glennville, Watermelon Creek has cancelled services as well as Birdford Baptist Church

Sunday school and the worship service today at Flemington Presbyterian Church in Liberty County are cancelled.

Life UPC Hinesville has cancelled all services this morning and Life UPC Richmond Hill has cancelled services this afternoon.

Here is a list of the current cancellations we know about:
New Day Outreach Ministry in Walthourville
First Baptist in Alma
Waycross:
Refinery church
Community Baptist
Baxley:
Baxley First Baptist
Miles Chapel Baptist
Rachel Missionary Baptist
Darien Church of God
Hacklebarney Baptist Church in Blackshear
Flemington Presbyterian Church

News 3 will continue to update you on any more cancellations. If you need to let your congregation know about any cancellations reach us at breakingnews@wsav.com, that’s our email and we’ll get the word out.

