UPDATE: Church cancellations due to weather, list

SOUTH GEORGIA (WSAV) – We know that locally the Temple of Glory Community church, Brampton Baptist in Savannah as well as Branded Hearts Church International, Christ Baptist Church in West Savannah, and Jerusalem Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church have cancelled morning services.

In Glennville, Watermelon Creek has cancelled services as well as Birdford Baptist Church

Sunday school and the worship service today at Flemington Presbyterian Church in Liberty County are cancelled.

Life UPC Hinesville has cancelled all services this morning and Life UPC Richmond Hill has cancelled services this afternoon.

Here is a list of the current cancellations we know about:

New Day Outreach Ministry in Walthourville

First Baptist in Alma

Waycross:

Refinery church

Community Baptist

Baxley:

Baxley First Baptist

Miles Chapel Baptist

Rachel Missionary Baptist

Darien Church of God

Hacklebarney Baptist Church in Blackshear

Flemington Presbyterian Church

News 3 will continue to update you on any more cancellations. If you need to let your congregation know about any cancellations reach us at breakingnews@wsav.com, that’s our email and we’ll get the word out.