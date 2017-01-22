Chuck Todd and Kellyanne Conway Square off on Meet the Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today Chuck Todd had a contentious interview with Kellyanne Conway on Meet the Press. Conway repeatedly accused the news media for perpetuating “falsehoods” about President Trump.

Chuck Todd pushed back to Conway’s rebuke and followed up on the interview with questions regarding said alternative facts.

Here is a recap of the conversation

KELLYANNE CONWAY

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that. But the point remains…”

CHUCK TODD

“Wait a minute– Alternative facts?”

KELLYANNE CONWAY

“that there’s”

CHUCK TODD

“Alternative facts? Four of the five facts he uttered, the one thing he got right”

KELLYANNE CONWAY

“hey, Chuck, why– Hey Chuck”

CHUCK TODD

“was Zeke Miller. Four of the five facts he uttered were just not true. Look, alternative facts are not facts. They’re falsehoods.”

KELLYANNE CONWAY

“Chuck, do you think it’s a fact or not that millions of people have lost their plans or health insurance and their doctors under President Obama? Do you think it’s a fact that everything we heard from these women yesterday happened on the watch of President Obama? He was president for eight years. Donald Trump’s been here for about eight hours.”

To watch full interview please press play on video above