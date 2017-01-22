Children react to tornado

By Published: Updated:
young-children-recall-their-account

(CNN) The Hattiesburg Public School District has confirmed that one school has been affected by the Saturday tornado.  The children in the video explain the scary experience of facing a tornado.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s