Children react to tornado

(CNN) The Hattiesburg Public School District has confirmed that one school has been affected by the Saturday tornado. The children in the v…
Sponsored by:
MIAMI (AP) — After a disappointing showing on the first day of the Race of Champions, Sebastian Vettel bounced back in a big way. Vettel sin…
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback J.T. Barrett said coaching changes were needed at Ohio State and getting new offensive coordinators played…
(CNN) The Hattiesburg Public School District has confirmed that one school has been affected by the Saturday tornado. The children in the video explain the scary experience of facing a tornado.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.