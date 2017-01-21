Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 4

Published:
Trees and debris cover the ground after a tornado tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg, Miss., area early Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Mayor Johnny DuPree has signed an emergency declaration for the city, which reported "significant injuries" and structural damage. (Ryan Moore/WDAM-TV via AP)
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Four people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area, officials in Mississippi said.

The city of Hattiesburg said via its Twitter account that four people had died after a tornado blew through the city and surrounding area. Mayor Johnny DuPress has signed an emergency declaration for Hattiesburg. Significant injuries and structural damage are reported.

The city also said via Twitter that Hattiesburg firefighters and police are going door-to-door to try to rescue victims.

Greg Flynn of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said “massive damage” was reported in a three-county area that was struck by a tornado at around 4 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting Interstate

