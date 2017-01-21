Stiletto Society hosts Ignite Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Those seeking new opportunities and getting their business startups off the ground came together this morning.

Ignite Savannah is a seminar hosted by the stiletto society. the focus this morning was channeling business growth for entrepreneurs all around Savannah. The program featured inspirational speakers who talked financial independence, wealth building, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

“Not just launching my website, not just selling a t shirt, not that kind of stuff I am talking about making a global impact. You could have a major multi million dollar, multi billion dollar company and that’s what today is about,” says Sarita Pittman, founder of Stiletto Society.