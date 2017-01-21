Metro Police want to question man in suspicious death investigation

trish-bio-pic-template By Published:
william-joseph-lee

 

Savannah — WSAV

Metro Police Violent Crimes investigators are looking for 27 year old William Joseph Lee.  He’s wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of 31 year Barrett Donnelly.

Friday, Police responded to Candler Hospital following reports that a man, believed to be Lee, drove to the hospital, left Donnelly there and then, drove away.  Donnelly was dead on arrival.

Lee is known to frequent the Eagles Nest Drive area of Tybee Island and areas of East Savannah along Skidaway Road.

Circumstances surrounding Donnelly’s death remain under investigation.
 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s