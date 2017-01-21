Metro Police want to question man in suspicious death investigation

Savannah — WSAV

Metro Police Violent Crimes investigators are looking for 27 year old William Joseph Lee. He’s wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of 31 year Barrett Donnelly.

Friday, Police responded to Candler Hospital following reports that a man, believed to be Lee, drove to the hospital, left Donnelly there and then, drove away. Donnelly was dead on arrival.

Lee is known to frequent the Eagles Nest Drive area of Tybee Island and areas of East Savannah along Skidaway Road.

Circumstances surrounding Donnelly’s death remain under investigation.

