Metro police make arrest in Ft. Argyle road death

By Published:
Generic Crime Scene

 

Savannah — WSAV

Metro Police arrested a 44 year old man in connection with a death investigation on Ft. Argyle Road.

Police responded to a home on Ft. Argyle Road and Leopard Lane around noon for a welfare check.  They found remains believed to belong to 67 year old Ronald Redding.

Police arrested 44 year old Brian Lewis on charges of concealing a death of another.  They say Redding is Lewis’ father-in-law and that he lived at the home with his daughter and Lewis.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

  

 

