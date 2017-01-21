Metro police make arrest in Ft. Argyle road death

Savannah — WSAV

Metro Police arrested a 44 year old man in connection with a death investigation on Ft. Argyle Road.

Police responded to a home on Ft. Argyle Road and Leopard Lane around noon for a welfare check. They found remains believed to belong to 67 year old Ronald Redding.

Police arrested 44 year old Brian Lewis on charges of concealing a death of another. They say Redding is Lewis’ father-in-law and that he lived at the home with his daughter and Lewis.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.