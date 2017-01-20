Local circuit judge to hear Georgia Supreme Court case Monday

Atlanta (Supreme Court of Georgia) – Superior Court Judge Penny Haas Freesemann of the Eastern Judicial Circuit in Savannah has been designated to serve in place of Justice Nels S. D. Peterson in the appeal of Eva Lathrop, M.D. et al. v. Nathan Deal, Governor et al. (S17A0196).

The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear arguments in the cases Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 during its 10:00 A.M. session. In this Fulton County case, three Georgia obstetrician-gynecologists are appealing the dismissal of their constitutional challenge of a state law that prohibits most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. In addition to hearing arguments in the case, Judge Freesemann will participate in the Court’s decision.

Judge Freesemann was appointed by then-Governor. Zell Miller in 1995. She has been re-elected every four years since, the most recent term beginning in 2017. Aside from her regular duties as a Superior Court Judge, she presides over Chatham County’s Mental Health Court, Veterans Treatment Court, and Competency Docket.

Prior to her appointment to the Superior Court, Judge Freesemann served as a Chatham County State Court judge from 1993 to 1995.

Designated judges are appointed when a justice must recuse himself or herself from a particular case. The Supreme Court of Georgia maintains a list of judges from around the state and when the need arises, the Court appoints the next judge on the list.