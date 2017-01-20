Inauguration ready; Local teen prepares for the big day

WASHINGTON D.C. – One Richmond Hill teen has almost completed his mission in speaking with Donald Trump.

Cole Barfield, 16, has been campaigning to meet Trump and he’s almost there. Barfield arrived in Washington Wednesday and the next day he finally had the opportunity to meet with Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter.

Carter helped Barfield get tickets for to the inauguration and Barfield says he can’t wait to witness history in person.

“It’s pretty cold out here,” Barfield said. “It’s different than South Georgia where we’re from so that’s a little bit different, but the cold’s not stopping us. We’ve been looking at monuments for the past day, but I’m really excited for tomorrow. It’s kind of an adrenaline rush to get to see a President get sworn in.”

Barfield has been campaigning to meet Trump since he was elected. He may not get the opportunity this time, but he’s hoping he will one day.