George H. W. Bush’s breathing tube removed, remains hospitalized

Houston (AP) – A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says doctors have removed Bush’s breathing tube and that he’s breathing well on his own at a Houston hospital.

The tube was inserted Wednesday while the 92-year-old former president was being treated for pneumonia. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says the tube was removed Friday morning at Houston Methodist Hospital.

McGrath says the nation’s 41st president remains in intensive care but is comfortable and using minimal supplemental oxygen.

He says Bush has been watching television coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration with his wife, Barbara, and their son Neil and daughter-in-law Maria.

McGrath says former first lady Barbara Bush also remains hospitalized for treatment of bronchitis, but that she’s feeling better and “focusing on spending time with her husband.” She’s expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend.