Deadly shooting in Jasper County

Man shot to death in Jasper County (Image 1)
Man shot to death in Jasper County (Image 1)

Ridgeland (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

It happened Thursday night around 8:30 on Cardinal Drive in Ridgeland.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found the victim, identified as 49-year-old Bryan Riley, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his home. Officials believe he was ambushed by a suspect as he was getting out of his vehicle after arriving home that night.

If you have any information on the case, call Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 726-7777.

