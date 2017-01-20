Body found at fishing pier, investigation underway

By Published: Updated:
fishing-pier

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah- Chatham Metro Police has found a body of an adult man dead in a car located off of Diamond Causeway at Frank O. Downing fishing pier.

Officials say that the male was found by sanitation crew about a quarter to 9 AM. There is no word yet on how the man died.

According to a tweet from SCMPD, investigators are on the scene. Police remain at the scene as they wait for a warrant to search the deceased’s car.

fishing-pier2

NEWS 3 has a crew there and will provide more information as it becomes available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s