Body found at fishing pier, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah- Chatham Metro Police has found a body of an adult man dead in a car located off of Diamond Causeway at Frank O. Downing fishing pier.

Officials say that the male was found by sanitation crew about a quarter to 9 AM. There is no word yet on how the man died.

According to a tweet from SCMPD, investigators are on the scene. Police remain at the scene as they wait for a warrant to search the deceased’s car.

NEWS 3 has a crew there and will provide more information as it becomes available.