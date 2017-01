Fourteen students stood before judges, parents, and their classmates hoping to become Pooler Elementary School’s Spelling Bee champ Thursday.

News 3’s Kim Gusby served as the official word caller.

In the end, Maggie Jones walked away as this year’s winner. Jackson Ward is the running up.

They’ll move on to the district competition February 2 at Savannah State University.

In case you’re wondering, ‘eruption’ was the winning word.

Congratulations!