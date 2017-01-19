St. Joseph’s Hospital expansion completed

St. Joseph’s Hospital providing an up close look inside its new emergency department.

It’s the biggest expansion to the emergency room since the 1970’s.

The state-of-the-art building is 1700 square- feet.

Features include 32 beds, plus entry-ways for surgical and imaging patients.

The upgrade focuses on patient care and meeting increased needs.

” So the whole process is been reengineered to put the patient at the center so

they’re greeted by an RN when they come and they go through triage

in a faster manner. We have dedicated RN’, P.A.’s, and Physicians that will be staffed in those

areas of the hospital again to increase through put and to make their experience quicker, smoother,

more friendly.”

St. Joseph’s expanded emergency room will open to the public on Monday, January 23rd.

It was a $21.6 million dollar project.