SCMPD searching for Kim Street car break-in suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – At 11:25 PM on Dec. 30 Metro police arrived at the 4200 block of Kim Street after a car break-in. According to a release from officials, the suspect made a failed attempt to enter one vehicle in the driveway. Another vehicle was unlocked which the suspect was able to enter and steal personal items before leaving the scene.

The Island Precinct detectives of Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department are investigating and need the public’s help identifying the suspect who is described as a male in his late teens or early 20s. He is tall in stature and slender, during the break in he was wearing over-ear headphones and light colored clothing.

WATCH: Surveillance footage from the break-in.

SCMPD wants to help keep the community safe and gave these helpful tips for better security:

Never leave unattended cars running, many running cars are commonly stolen at ATMs, convenience stores, and residential driveways.

Always lock vehicles and close windows completely. Criminals can easily enter cars through slightly opened windows.

Don’t leave valuables items in parked vehicles, this includes purses on seats, electronics or loose change.

Park your car under street lights, if possible, when parking on streets at night.

Install alarm systems including those sensitive to glass breaks and/or open doors.

Never leave guns in your car.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by calling (912)525-3124.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at (912)234-2020, you can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.