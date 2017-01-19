School bus drivers rally in Savannah

(SAVANNAH) Bus drivers with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System rally to bring attention to what they say is in-action by school leaders to address their concerns. The drivers are members of the Teamsters Local Union 728 and many say their union membership leads to unfair treatment. Randy Brown, President of Teamsters Local Union 728 President, says multiple meetings have had the same result: In-action. Brown says the drivers seek improved standards, reduced turnover, safe equipment, and protection from discrimination based on their union membership. “We’re asking for these changes that we’ve asked for almost a year ago, that the board make changes to their policy so that the workers can be assured that they will receive fair treatment.” Brown said.

Drivers stepped forward to say the issues also include delays in receiving pay for overtime hours worked and they spoke of how they feel the driver shortage impacts safety. Brenda Kendrick says she’s been a bus driver for years, but has never seen an overtime pay delay like the one in place since the SCCPSS dumped privatization and resumed operational control of it’s bus fleet this year. “Because each week, if you get a spreadsheet, it’s something totally different than what you actually worked.” Kendrick said. On safety, Shop Steward Kendrick Banks says the shortage of drivers impacts safety. “: “We got routes that are jam packed, ya’ know, drivers doing two, three, or four routes at a time, which also means that there’s a safety hazard there. You can get kids mixed up on these buses and it’s just not a safe system that they have in place.” said Banks.

The school system says safety is a priority, conceding a driver shortage, but points to the lack of surplus drivers as the real problem. Sheila Blanco, the Public Information Manager for the school system, says safety is not compromised, but the shortage can increase workloads for some drivers. “We’re only five drivers short to cover all of our routes, but if we have five of more than three hundred drivers call in sick one day, well then we’ve got ten routes without drivers and you’ve got folks having to do double runs and things like that,So, we ideally would have thirty-two – sixty-four additional drivers to get to give us a bench.” Blanco said. She adds the school system is actively recruiting more drivers. On the issue of discrimination, Blanco says there are policies and human resource channels available to bus drivers, like they are for every other employee. Blanco says current discrimination policies should cover a situation where union membership is the alleged source of the bias. No talks are scheduled between the school system and the Teamsters.