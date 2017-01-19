Pair of Convicted Sex Offenders Wanted in Savannah

A pair of convicted felons and wanted sex offenders are on the loose in Savannah.

“Bruce Exley was released from Coffee County correctional facility on November 16, 2016,” explains Deputy Jermaine Maxwell of the Chatham County Sheriff’s SORT team. “and failed to register with his address.”

That’s why Chatham County Sheriff’s are looking for the man convicted of Statutory Rape in 2008, all over again.

“He pretty much did the same thing last time got out of prison never registered with us and never came in and gave us any information,” explains Maxwell.

And information is limited for Investigators.

They do know Exley is a convicted felon, spent time in prison and has been arrested in Chatham County more than a half dozen times. he was supposed to go to his Mother’s hosue, but never showed up.

“He doesn’t have a lot of family here so its hard to track him down, addresses,” details Maxwell. “There no way to find him right now, all the addresses we had on file don’t work, he’s vanished.”

Exley is 32 years old, and could be anywhere in Savannah, most probably Downtown.

“He has been convicted of failure to register before in 2011,” says Investigator Shania Gardner of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. “He’s been on probation since then. He’s had multiple misdemanor charges, felony charges and probation violation charges. he actually has a probation violation warrant right now.”

He is Shadrick Hayes.

Hayes is a multi-time offender who’s has several stints in prison for drugs and statutory rape.

Chatham County Sheriff’s haven’t heard from him since July, and he moved out of his registered address in November.

“He knows at this point he’s done something wrong and i’m pretty sure at this point he knows we are looking for him,” explains Gardner. “The fact he hasn’t come in yet, means he isn’t going to.”

Shadrick Hayes may be in Savannah, near East 34th or 35th streets.

If you can help find Shadrick Hayes or Bruce Exley, make an anonymous call to Chatham County Sheriff’s or Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.