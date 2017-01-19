Our Hometown: Amerigroup hosts free event to replenish school supplies

Students are back in class for after winter break and one organization wants to make sure they have what they need.

Join Amerigroup Community Care TONIGHT from 5:30 to 7:30 as they present Re-pack the Backpack- a free event for students to receive free school supplies to replenish backpacks.

The first 100 students will receive a free book bag.

Free school supplies will also be given away while supplies last.

The festivities also includes free health screenings for kids and families as well as entertainment, games, free hair cuts and free nail polish!

It all takes place at Shuman Elementary- 415 Goebel Avenue- in Savannah.

The event is open to the public.

For more information, call Shenna Jones at: 912.508.6503.