Megan Richards and father take stand in emotional day in court

Pembroke (WSAV) – The second part of day three started with the Richards family attorneys trying to link the multiple companies to be responsible for the crash. They ended Thursday though with a blow to the defense having Megan and her father take the stand.

Megan Richards entered the courtroom for the first time today. She is the only former nursing student to take the trucking company to court. Her father Dalton also gave testimony about the day of the crash and his daughters’ difficulty adjusting ever since. Megan talked about the anxiety and chronic fear she has had since the crash.

Richards was asked, “Why have you not been here until today? I know the jury, it may be an obvious question, but if you would tell them why.”

Holding back tears she replied, “I live this every day, it’s hard enough that I have to deal with it when I’m awake, when I’m asleep. I just felt like it would be even more traumatizing.”

The judge has made it clear to both parties in the case he wanted to finish this trial before Monday.

Day four begins Friday, hearing more from the trucking company and their defense.