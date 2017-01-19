Grab your fork & blindfold for the Dining in the Dark fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Have you ever wondered what it’s like to eat when you’ve lost your sight? The Dining in the Dark fundraiser will give you new understanding and help raise money for the Savannah Center for the Blind and Low Vision.

Metro’s SWAT team is serving up a three-course meal using their night-vision equipment in total darkness. One tip; wear black!

Dining in the Dark is at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Embassy Suites, 605 W. Oglethorpe Ave. Proceeds benefit Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision. Get your tickets here or call 912-236-4473. More info at savannahcblv.org.