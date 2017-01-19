Family of fire victim asking for help for older Garden City relative

April Holmes is asking for help but not for herself, but rather for her aunt who lost everything in a fire in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Holmes says her aunt, Shirley Loman is a “hard working woman who’s always had severl jobs.”

She says Loman came home from one of those jobs to her Garden City mobile home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. “She got off from work New Years morning maybe 12, one o’clock in the morning and when she got home they (neighbors) were shooting fireworks and one of the fireworks actually went under her house and caught her house on fire. It’s hurtful to her, she is still upset about it and we just want to get the word out there to get her some help..”

Loman had paid off the mobile home recently and we’re told she had no insurance on the mobile home anymore. The mobile home is destroyed and most of her belongings were ruined.

Holmes says they are trying to get out the word that the family has set up a bank account on behalf of Loman. They say you can donate at any Wells Fargo Bank. The account number is 1988503379 and the account is under Loman’s name.

We contacted the American Red Cross which indicated it may be able to provide some assistance to Loman but indicated that Loman and or relatives would need to contact them.