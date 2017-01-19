Faculty, Students Fire Off Merger Questions To GSU, ASU Leaders

Statesboro,

Hundreds of students and faculty gathered at Georgia Southern University in hopes of finding out what a new merger with Armstrong State University will mean for their future.

One by one, students and faculty of GSU and Armstrong fired off question after question via social media to leaders of both universities.

Leaders say everything is “to be determined”, but they plan to be as efficient as possible without impacting the “new” GSU.

“How many faculty and staff positions are expected to be eliminated? “We don’t go into this process with a pre conceived or a number to hit,” says Dr. Jaimie Hebert, President, Georgia Southern University.

Leaders also addressed the future of the Athletics Program at Armstrong. They say they are committed to student athletes on scholarship at both universities.