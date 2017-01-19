“El Chapo” extradited to U.S.

(NBC) Mexico’s government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to the United States.

The infamous drug kingpin was recaptured last January after tunneling out of a maximum security Mexican prison.

A U.S. official told NBC News that Guzman was being flown to the New York by Mexican authorities.

“El Chapo” is wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking and other charges.

The convicted boss of the Sinaloa Cartel was held most recently in a prison near the border city of Ciudad Juarez near El Paso.

Guzman fought extradition since his capture a year ago.