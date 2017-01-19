Connect the Dots

By Published:
connectdots

Zeta Chi Chi Chapter
Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc

Welcomes you to Savannah, Georgia

Connect The Dots…..
In The Hostess City of The South

 

Date:         February 4, 2017

Time:         9:00am-4:00pm (Registration from 8:30-9:00am)

Location:   Memorial Health University Center, Medical  Education Auditorium
(Across from Georgia Eye Institute)
4750 Waters Avenue
Savannah, Ga. 31401

Cost: $55.00 per member of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.
$60.00 per general attendee (LPN, RN, NP)
$35.00 per student

 

Topics of the Day:

  1. Zika Virus Update -Robert Thornton B.S. MHSc
  2. Destination to a Heart Healthy Lifestyle-Fern Carroll- RN BSN BC-CVN

Application for 4CEUs has been applied for

Zeta Chi Chi will also sponsor a “Silent Auction

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s