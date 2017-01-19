Zeta Chi Chi Chapter

Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc

Welcomes you to Savannah, Georgia

Connect The Dots…..

In The Hostess City of The South

Date: February 4, 2017

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm (Registration from 8:30-9:00am)

Location: Memorial Health University Center, Medical Education Auditorium

(Across from Georgia Eye Institute)

4750 Waters Avenue

Savannah, Ga. 31401

Cost: $55.00 per member of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.

$60.00 per general attendee (LPN, RN, NP)

$35.00 per student

Topics of the Day:

Zika Virus Update -Robert Thornton B.S. MHSc Destination to a Heart Healthy Lifestyle-Fern Carroll- RN BSN BC-CVN

Application for 4CEUs has been applied for

Zeta Chi Chi will also sponsor a “Silent Auction