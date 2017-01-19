Zeta Chi Chi Chapter
Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc
Welcomes you to Savannah, Georgia
Connect The Dots…..
In The Hostess City of The South
Date: February 4, 2017
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm (Registration from 8:30-9:00am)
Location: Memorial Health University Center, Medical Education Auditorium
(Across from Georgia Eye Institute)
4750 Waters Avenue
Savannah, Ga. 31401
Cost: $55.00 per member of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.
$60.00 per general attendee (LPN, RN, NP)
$35.00 per student
Topics of the Day:
- Zika Virus Update -Robert Thornton B.S. MHSc
- Destination to a Heart Healthy Lifestyle-Fern Carroll- RN BSN BC-CVN
Application for 4CEUs has been applied for
Zeta Chi Chi will also sponsor a “Silent Auction