Beaufort puts business license renewals online

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort business owners can now renew their licenses from the comfort of- well, anywhere!

The City of Beaufort now has free online payment services that are available through the city’s website by clicking Online Payments in the upper right corner. Renewing business licenses by paper, either through mail or in person, is still available.

There will be drop-in workshops to help businesses with the online system. According to a release from city officials, participants should bring their own laptop or tablet but it is not required to establish your account and accessibility. The drop-in workshops are scheduled for:

Feb. 7 — 8:30-10 AM

Feb. 9 — 4-5:30 PM

Feb. 14 — 8:30-10 AM

Feb. 16 — 4-5:30 PM

You can visit City Hall anytime during those sessions for individual help in establishing online accounts. The account must first be created before the business license can be renewed. Instructions are also on the city website for creating an account, but there will staff ready to help as additional support according to Beaufort City Finance Director Kath Todd.

‘We have been working to put more of our services and information online, from our OpenGov financial reporting system for city finance reports to paying business licenses and accommodations taxes online,” Todd said.

“The online renewal for business licenses takes people step-by-step and includes a built-in calculator for the amount due,” she said. “the hardest part might be to get people to try it the first time.”

Although business licenses are required to be renewed annually, local hospitality and local accommodations taxes must be paid to the city each month. Having the system online makes it more convenient for area restaurants, hotels, motels and bed & breakfasts to submit the mandatory forms and payments.