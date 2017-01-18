SCMPD investigating E. 31st St. shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Metro police arrived at a shooting scene on E. 31st street near Dieter Street a little past 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

There they found a 15-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Reportedly, the teen was injured when shots were fired from a vehicle as he walked on along Dieter Street near West 31st Street.

Detectives are working to determine actual circumstances leading up to the shooting and believe risky behavior involving the teen and suspected shooters to be a factor. Investigators also believe the victim and suspect are acquainted.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.