Our Hometown: MLK Observance Day Association to host Unity Brunch

Although the federal holiday marking his birth has passed, Savannah continues to celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Saturday, January 28, beginning at 10 am, the MLK Observance Day Association hosts its annual Unity Brunch at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.

Savannah State University President Dr. Cheryl Dozier will be the keynote speaker.

Civil rights advocate and former Savannah Mayor Edna Branch Jackson will preside over the event.

Tickets are $50.

Proceeds help the organization provide scholarships to area high school seniors.

For more information, call: (912) 234-5502 or visit: mlkingsavannah.com

