New ramp on 204 expected to open Thursday

Chatham County (GDOT) – In conjunction with the $26.9 million interchange construction project on State Route (SR) 204 at King George Boulevard in Chatham County, SR 204 eastbound on-ramp from King George Boulevard is scheduled to open to traffic sometime in the afternoon of Thursday, January 19th. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon by a Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The ramp opening will allow King George Boulevard northbound traffic to travel the newly constructed ramp to merge onto SR 204 eastbound traffic.

The ramp opening is contingent upon the weather.