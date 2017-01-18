Megan Richards’ civil trial continues in Bryan County

Pembroke (WSAV) – Day two is still not over for the trial against the trucking company involved in a deadly 2015 crash on I-16. The crash killed five Georgia Southern nursing students. Megan Richards survived the crash and is suing the company and the driver.

The morning began looking at the crash from those who responded. After the lunch recess, the prosecution for the Richards family brought in experts on crash analysis and psychology.

Crash analysts presented to the jury a high-def look at the crash. They say the Corolla and Escape the students drove in were hit by the truck John W. Johnson was operating at around 68 mph. They add that Johnson had more than 4000 feet to reduce his speed, but did not. The prosecution is finishing the afternoon with neuropsychologists who say the damage and trauma to Megan was severe.

“The injury to this area of the brain would be consistent with the types of deficits that she is experiencing. ‘You can go ahead. So depression and other mood disorders have been correlated with injuries to this area of the brain,” said Dr. Scott Forseen from Augusta University Medical School.

The prosecution and defense took opening statements well into the evening Tuesday.

More testimony is expected to come as the trial enters day three Thursday.