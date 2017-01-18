Local activist talks to News 3 before participation in Women’s March on Washington

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Women’s rights are human rights.

That’s the message thousands of women are hoping to send in the nation’s capital this Saturday during the Women’s March on Washington.

News 3’s Courtney Cole shares the story of a local activist in a WSAV Community Report.

—

Meet Lindsey Donovan.

She’s a Muslim-American, a woman, and a mom—and after this year’s election, she says she’s visibility and accountability are two of the reasons she’s participating in the Women’s March on Washington.

“I could not see myself doing anything other than this right now.”

And with her kids by her side…

“It’s important for me to bring them because I want them to be social justice warriors and know how important activism is and standing up for the right thing,” Donovan told News 3.

She, along with dozens of other women activists, stood in line at Sulphur Studios in Savannah to have their portraits taken by Molly Haden—a photographer who volunteered to document the historic movement.

“I’m hoping to send a message of hope…a message of unity…not only among women, but among the millions of individuals across the United States,” said Donovan.

“And while hundreds of women from the Savannah area will make their way to Washington, D.C. with signs just like this the day after inauguration, they say it’s not anti-trump, but about being visible with the pro-women movement,” said News 3’s Courtney Cole.

“I think it’s just about being visible and know that you have to be accountable to us. And that we make up America just as much as everyone else, right? And really, that’s what democracy looks like…which I think is the most wonderful point about this…that it’s kind of messy, but it’s about people coming together who are very different,” said Courtnay CoCo Papy, one of the Georgia Organizers for the Women’s March on Washington.

Even in spite of their differences, they’re all coming together to work toward the same goal: to protect the rights, safety, and health of women—and for all in our communities.

—

If you aren’t able to travel to Washington, D.C., you can still be a part of the movement in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. Check out the events below.

Saturday, January 21st:

Savannah Women’s Solidarity Rally

Wright Square

12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m.

—

Saturday, January 21st:

Women’s on March on Washington: Sister March

12:00 noon

Sweetheart Circle-Georgia Southern University

1400 Southern Drive

—

Saturday, January 21st:

Savannah Women United- Women’s March sister event

Johnson Square

12:00 noon

—

There are more than 200 women from the Lowcountry who will also be attending the Women’s March on Washington, and they could use your support!

Four chartered buses are leaving Hilton Head High School on Friday, January 20th at 8:45 p.m…Be there by 8:00 p.m. to send them off!