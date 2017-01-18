Get a preview of the Jewish Film Festival in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Want the skinny on Michael Carbonaro on Tour? How about Kountry Wayne in Savannah? Paleface hitting the Wormhole or even how to watch “The Secret Garden” at The Savannah Children’s Theater? Do Savannah has them all.

What: Savannah Jewish Film Festival
When: Jan. 25-Feb. 4
Where: Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn St.
Cost: Full festival passes are $80 for JEA members and $100 for others (does not include meals). Lunch, dinner or reception offered before most screenings for an extra charge. Individual screenings with meals are $13-$24.
Info:  savannahjea.org

What: “The Secret Garden”
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 20, 21, 27, 28, Feb. 3, 4; 3 p.m. Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5
Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre, 2160 E. Victory Drive
Cost: $20 for adults; $15 for students, military, seniors
Info: savannahchildrenstheatre.org

What: Michael Carbonaro…Live!
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Cost: $39.50-$169.50
Info: 912-651-6550, savannahcivic.com

What: Kountry Wayne’s “The Child Support Tour”
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Cost: $19.50-$50
Info: 912-561-6550, savannahcivic.com

What: Paleface with Jason Bible
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: The Wormhole, 2307 Bull St.
Cost: $6-$25
Info: wormholebar.com

 

