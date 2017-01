Beaufort County, S.C. (WSAV)- One person has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 278 in the lowcountry. A state trooper tells News 3, the accident involved a motorcycle, a car and a school bus just after 5 this afternoon. There were no students onboard the bus.

Two westbound lanes of Hwy. 278 are blocked. This is near Rose Hill Way.

We’ll bring you more details as we learn them.