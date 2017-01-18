Estill PD searching for wanted persons

ESTILL, SC (WSAV) – Police need the public’s help locating Tony Orlanda Singleton who is wanted on charges of extortion. Estill PD also is trying to identify “Keyonnie Sanders”, a person of interest, who is an associate of Singleton who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Estill PD is also looking for Lagail Francis who is wanted on the charge of malicious injury to property.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please contact the Estill PD at (803)625-3699 (M-F, 8-4 pm) or the Hampton County Dispatch at (803)943-9261 or 911.