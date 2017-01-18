Estill PD searching for wanted persons

estill-pd

ESTILL, SC (WSAV) – Police need the public’s help locating Tony Orlanda Singleton who is wanted on charges of extortion. Estill PD also is trying to identify “Keyonnie Sanders”, a person of interest, who is an associate of Singleton who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Courtesy: Estill Police Department
Courtesy: Estill Police Department

 

Estill PD is also looking for Lagail Francis who is wanted on the charge of malicious injury to property.

lagail-francis
Courtesy; Estill Police Department

 

If you have any information on their whereabouts please contact the Estill PD at (803)625-3699 (M-F, 8-4 pm) or the Hampton County Dispatch at (803)943-9261 or 911.

 

