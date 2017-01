EFFINGHAM CO. – (WSAV) Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the death investigation of a woman discovered dead lying in a dirt road. Scott Pinholster, 42 of Guyton, Georgia was placed under arrest in connection with Courtney Wells’ death. Wells’ body was discovered Sunday along a dirt road near Riverside Drive. The sheriff’s office says investigators have worked around the clock since Well’s body was discovered and anticipate more arrests being made.

