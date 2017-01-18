Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

By Published: Updated:
George HW Bush
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd at his presidential library before his son former President George W. Bush discusses his new book "41: A Portrait of My Father" in College Station, Texas. Former President George H.W. Bush has fallen at home Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Kennebunkport, Maine, and broken a bone in his neck. (AP Photo/Texas Tribune, Bob Daemmrich, Pool, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV reported early Wednesday that Bush chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill. Becker did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalized. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Becker did not immediately return email or telephone calls to her office from The Associated Press.

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s