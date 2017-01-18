Campus police describe active shooter response

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A week ago, News 3 found out how teachers should respond to an active shooter situation, but what about police?

“Our primary role is to take out the shooter and stop the dying, stop the killing,” Ron Priest, with the SCCPSS campus police, said. “That’s what we’re going to initially try to do.”

That’s how police plan to react if there were ever an active shooter situation in a Savannah-Chatham County school.

“First of all we want to arrive on scene as quick as we can,” Priest said. “We want to establish what’s going on, figure out what’s going on, and then we’re going to need to evaluate the situation and then we’re going to have to try and neutralize the shooter.”

Then they’ll focus on all of those involved or hurt during the incident.

“Once we’ve done that then we continue to push for evacuating the school and trying to identify those in need of assistance,” Priest said.

This is what police across America have learned over the years.

In 1999 during Columbine police arrived and waited on SWAT to move forward with searching for the shooter.

Since then they’ve changed their training to get everyone to safety as soon as possible.

“The initial officer will go ahead and make that entry and try to neutralize the shooter is what we try to do,” Priest said. “That’s what’s changed for us. We take a proactive response as far as going in as an individual. If you’re the first officer on scene or whatever we do is to go ahead and take out the shooter.”

And if you have a student in any schools throughout the area police have some advice for you.

“Arriving on scene in the event something like that happens and creating a traffic jam is going to create a problem for first responders arriving on scene,” Priest said. “It’s going to create a problem for police officers to get here so obviously they’re going to respond as parents, because I’m a parent and I’m going to respond with what’s going on with my kid, I’m going to want to go to the school.”

Again, police advise parents to stay home and not get in the way. This could prevent police, fire departments or EMS from responding and possibly saving someone’s life.