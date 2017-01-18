Beaufort High School Voices Going To Presidential Inauguration

Ever wondered what it’d take to get a seat at the presidential inauguration? For 33 students at Beaufort High School, their tickets are their voices.

The Beaufort High School Voices will be competing in the Presidential Inaugural Choral Festival in Washington D.C. on Saturday and with that, witnessing Donald Trump become the 45th president of the United States.

“As a teenage high school student, or a even as an adult, you really don’t get to experience some things like this, so it’s great to see what kind of turn our country’s going to take and what’s about to happen,” said Olivia Corns, a sophomore at Beaufort High School.

Jordan Plair has been the choir director at Beaufort High for 8 years,

“Regardless of your political beliefs, to be able to attend a presidential inauguration, it’s for some people a once in a lifetime thing,” she said.

They funded part of the trip with shows and selling candy and cookie dough, but students had to contribute the remainder.

” I work at Quality Inn… been working extra hours, ’cause just so I can see history in the making, “said German Gregory, a senior Beaufort High School.

For Plair, it’s personal. She attended the presidential inauguration in 2005, when she was a student in the choir at Beaufort High School.

“When I started teaching here, I took my first group of students…. and so this time, I decided we’re gonna do it again …… it’s such a wonderful education trip for the students,” Plair said.

And while they’re hoping to bring home gold, Plair’s impact doesn’t depend on it.

“Music is my life, I mean, I like eat breathe and sleep for music…. “I want to go into teaching actually a chorus,” said Kierstin Mathers, a sophomore at Beaufort High School

Which, could actually be her ticket to the inauguration for many more presidents to come.