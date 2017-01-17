TRAFFIC: Construction continuing on state route 204, lanes closed

Related Coverage UPDATE: Highway 21 Diverging Diamond Interchange Now Open

CHATHAM CO, GEORGIA (WSAV) – The east and westbound lanes of 204 will be closed this week in both directions between King George Blvd. and Pine Grove Road in Chatham Co. as contractors for the Georgia DOT finish multiple construction operations.

The lane closures will be from Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20, westbound between 7 am and 4 pm and eastbound between 9 am and 6 pm, weather permitting.

The speed limit will also be reduced.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed traveling through the work zones. There will be message signs, barrels, and/or cones to alert motorist of the upcoming changes, according to a release from Georgia DOP.

The release also goes on to say drivers should be cautious of personnel and equipment that will be in operation in close proximity to travel lanes.