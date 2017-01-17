The Bridge: Generation NEXT honoring Best in Business Under 40

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Magazine and Business in Savannah are teaming up to honor the Best in Business Under 40.
There’s a mix and mingle celebration Wednesday, January 18th at Cohen’s Retreat and tickets are still available.
Winners of the 2017 “Generation NEXT: Savannah’s Rising Stars of Business” are:
• Candace Adkins, Ameris Bank
• Kristen Baird-Rabun, Kristen Baird Fine Jewelry
• Erica Cannon, Savannah Pet Sitters LLC
• Emily M. Doherty, Georgia Tech Savannah
• Vernon Donovan, Vernon Donovan State Farm Insurance
• Christy Edwards, Horizons Savannah
• Bryan Ferris, JE Dunn Construction
• Jack H. Green Jr., Northwestern Mutual
• Jamie Gwaltney, Moffatt & Nichol
• Jackie Johnson, Page International Inc.
• Jessica L. Kelly, Engel & Völkers Savannah
• Britnee Kinard, SD Gunner Fund
• Heather Lundy, Hunter Maclean
• Kris Patel, HOS Management
• Brian J. Prevatt, CPA, Hancock Askew & Co. LLP
• Ryan Sewell, TK, CPCU, Seacrest Partners Inc.
• Whitney Shephard, Green Truck Pub
• Meredith Anne Sutton, Service Brewing
• Anthony Valdez, Clark Creative
• Cynthia Wright, Carriage Trade Public Relations and Cecilia Russo Marketing
These honorees will be featured in the January/February 2017 issue of Savannah magazine, on SavannahMagazine.com and in the Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2016, issue of BiS.