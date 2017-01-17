The Bridge: Generation NEXT honoring Best in Business Under 40

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Magazine and Business in Savannah are teaming up to honor the Best in Business Under 40.

There’s a mix and mingle celebration Wednesday, January 18th at Cohen’s Retreat and tickets are still available.

Winners of the 2017 “Generation NEXT: Savannah’s Rising Stars of Business” are:

• Candace Adkins, Ameris Bank

• Kristen Baird-Rabun, Kristen Baird Fine Jewelry

• Erica Cannon, Savannah Pet Sitters LLC

• Emily M. Doherty, Georgia Tech Savannah

• Vernon Donovan, Vernon Donovan State Farm Insurance

• Christy Edwards, Horizons Savannah

• Bryan Ferris, JE Dunn Construction

• Jack H. Green Jr., Northwestern Mutual

• Jamie Gwaltney, Moffatt & Nichol

• Jackie Johnson, Page International Inc.

• Jessica L. Kelly, Engel & Völkers Savannah

• Britnee Kinard, SD Gunner Fund

• Heather Lundy, Hunter Maclean

• Kris Patel, HOS Management

• Brian J. Prevatt, CPA, Hancock Askew & Co. LLP

• Ryan Sewell, TK, CPCU, Seacrest Partners Inc.

• Whitney Shephard, Green Truck Pub

• Meredith Anne Sutton, Service Brewing

• Anthony Valdez, Clark Creative

• Cynthia Wright, Carriage Trade Public Relations and Cecilia Russo Marketing

These honorees will be featured in the January/February 2017 issue of Savannah magazine, on SavannahMagazine.com and in the Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2016, issue of BiS.