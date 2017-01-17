Sorry Chicago… Nashville Windiest City

The title for the windiest city in the U.S. in 2016 might surprise you.

It’s not Chicago.

It may have the nickname… although the origins of the title aren’t completely clear. Some say it comes from the frigid breezes that blow off Lake Michigan. Others believe that it’s in reference to Chicago’s residents and politicians who were deemed to be “full of hot air” from the 1800s.

But in 2016, Chicago didn’t even crack the top 10 list.

Instead, the award goes to Nashville.

The ranking takes into account both the number of strong wind events as the total force caused by any severe wind gusts of 60 mph of stronger.

Nashville had 21 wind-related events in 2016. The maximum wind speed was 72 mph.

The highest wind speed of the year happened during Hurricane Matthew. The highest being 101 mph, it was recorded at the Kennedy Space Center on October 6th.

The highest single wind speed in a major metro area for 2016 was 92 mph in Tallahassee on September 1st.

(source: USA Today, NOAA)