SCMPD investigating W. Gwinnett St. shooting

By Published:
crime scene default generic graphic

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Around 11:45 on Monday, Jan. 17 Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to a shooting at a house on the 1600 block of W. Gwinnett Street where they found Lance Kelly, 24, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to a release from SCMPD, Kelly was shot at the home by a male suspect who then left in a car. Investigators believe Kelly and the suspect are acquainted.

Kelly was taken to Memorial University Medical Center for care.

Circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation. The victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s