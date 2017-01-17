SCMPD investigating W. Gwinnett St. shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Around 11:45 on Monday, Jan. 17 Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to a shooting at a house on the 1600 block of W. Gwinnett Street where they found Lance Kelly, 24, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to a release from SCMPD, Kelly was shot at the home by a male suspect who then left in a car. Investigators believe Kelly and the suspect are acquainted.

Kelly was taken to Memorial University Medical Center for care.

Circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation. The victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.