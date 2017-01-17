Savannah start-up stalled by delivery delays

(SAVANNAH) A company started in Savannah hits a public relations snag due to delivery delays of their first product, an accessory built for GoPro video camera owners. The Aetho Aeon promised customers cinematic quality as a handheld stabilizer for the popular camera. Co-founder, Ian Nott, issued an apology when contacted by WSAV by phone. “We’re sincerely remorseful for having delays and are determined to reach an adequate remedy with our very patient customers.” Nott said. The company launched a campaign on the website Indiegogo in October, 2015, within weeks the site raised more than $150.000 dollars.

The success of the internet fundraising translated into orders for thousands of units, but Nott would not say exactly how many customers they have who are still awaiting delivery. Each unit retails for around $350 dollars. There was no timetable given to WSAV as to when customers can expect delivery. “Please watch for an announcement later this week in which we’ll shed light on our status,m um at this time, there’s several corporate development efforts in progress, which preclude us from diving into details.” Nott said, clearing his throat before continuing. “…Ahead of the announcement we intend to share an update and work towards the reconciliation of aeon backers. Based on the outcome of certain discussions, we’ll either be fulfilling remaining pre-orders or providing a full refund.” said Nott. News 3 will continue to follow this story.