Savannah resident shares rare photos of MLK in Selma

(SAVANNAH) The efforts of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma, Alabama in March, 1965 are well documented, but a Savannah resident says he has photos from Dr. King’s 3rd and most successful march that have never been seen. Jeremy Heinemann says he has obtained 35 8×10 black & white photos that were not developed until recently. Heinemann tells WSAV they were part of a collection of old photos that dated back to the 1930’s, but the MLK pics in that collection were contained on 3 rolls of film from an unknown photographer. “It was like uncovering, ya’ know, a treasure from the past.” Heinemann says of first viewing the photographs.

He says he knows the photos have never been published because they were acquired as rolls of film. Heinemann says the images of the Selma march on March 21, 1965 are powerful. “Gives you chills, takes you back, might bring you to tears. I have 35 8×10’s here that have never been seen before, never published, that’s what makes them so special. ” said Heinemann, adding, Well I mean you can see the struggle that everyone went through, you know, back in the early 60’s, mid 60’s and like it’s you can only read so much in a test book, but if you can see it in a picture, you know, wow, the impact, it makes more of an impact.” said Heinemann.

The Texas transplant who now calls Savannah home says his interest in 1960’s history was spurred by the legacy of his grandfather, who worked for the Dallas Morning News and obtained the printing press plate from the front page of the paper the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Heinemann says while it appears that the MLK photos are some type of news coverage of the event, there is beauty in the medium of 35mm black and white photography. “These black and white photos, kinda like, a lost art nowadays,” Heinemann said. He hopes his MLK photos wind in a Savannah museum so more people can take in the historic photographs.