Ogeechee Riverkeeper’s ‘Oyster Roast at Fish Tales’ fundraiser is coming up

The Ogeechee Riverkeeper’s Oyster Roast at Fish Tales is coming up January 26.

UGA’s Shellfish Research Lab is working on creating single shell oysters for a sustainable aquaculture industry. You can find out more about what this all means while enjoying all you can eat oysters, beer, wine, and live music- all for a great cause!

Proceeds benefit the Ogeechee RIVERKEEPER- an organization that works to protect are area waterways.

More details:

Oyster Roast at Fish Tales

Thursday, January 26

6 pm – 9 pm

3203 Fort McAllister Rd, Richmond Hill

Tickets available here.