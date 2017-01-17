Georgia Welcome Center closed for renovations

Port Wentworth (GDOT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the State of Georgia Welcome Center site on Interstate 95 southbound beginning Tuesday, January 17.

The closure is necessary in order to complete construction of the new Georgia Welcome Center and surrounding areas which is expected to last approximately six to eight weeks.

Signs are up warning motorists that traffic will not be allowed to exit I-95 during the closure.

The budget for this project is over $10 million. Funds for the renovation and beautification of the Georgia Welcome Centers and rest areas come from revenues collected from the Georgia LOGO program. The Georgia LOGO program offers businesses advertising along highway interchanges through placement of names and logos on signs approaching exits. It generates approximately $3.3 million annually.