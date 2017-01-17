Fans celebrate Betty White on actress’ 95th birthday

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. You dont want to hear some of the things I want to do to that man, said the 93-year-old actress in an interview Thursday, July 30. White was promoting a new block of programming on Discovery Family Channel called Pawgust, throughout the month of August, with shows, specials and movies about animals. She will serve as the host of Pawgust, and be featured in promos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. You dont want to hear some of the things I want to do to that man, said the 93-year-old actress in an interview Thursday, July 30. White was promoting a new block of programming on Discovery Family Channel called Pawgust, throughout the month of August, with shows, specials and movies about animals. She will serve as the host of Pawgust, and be featured in promos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Betty White says the best thing about being 95 is that she’s still employed.

The actress is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. She tells Yahoo’s Katie Couric that she’s “most grateful” for still getting job offers. She says she appreciates “the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years.”

Following a series of high-profile celebrity deaths in 2016, one fan started a tongue-in-cheek fundraiser to help keep the “Golden Girls” star safe until 2017. White says fans “spoil me rotten” and adds that she enjoys “every minute of it.”

White was a trending topic on social media Tuesday thanks to well-wishes from fans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s