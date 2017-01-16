WATCH LIVE: MLK Jr. Day Parade

mlk-graphic

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Happening today here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, as well as throughout the country, it’s the day we honor the late Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In fact, he would have turned 88 years old yesterday. The baptist minister from Atlanta led the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. from the mid-1950’s until he was assassinated in 1968.

Watch Kim Gusby and Ben Senger host alongside former Savannah mayor Dr. Otis Johnson, here.

You can also follow the excitement on our social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

