SCMPD investigating Oak Forest Dr. shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Around 2:45 on Monday, Jan. 16 Metro police responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Oak Forest Drive.

There they found Timothy Johnson, 26, suffering from a non-life threatening bullet wound. He was taken to Memorial University Medical Center.

According to a release from SCMPD, Johnson was walking towards nearby woods when he heard a loud noise and discovered he was shot.

Circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation. The victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.