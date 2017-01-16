On MLK Day IAFF, American Red Cross team up for fire safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On a day when millions chose to celebrate and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., others chose to carry out his example of service by giving back in their own communities.

The International Association of Firefighters teamed up with the American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia to help install and inspect smoke detectors for free on Monday. With a goal of installing 50 units, the group focused its efforts on the Colonial Village neighborhood in the south side of Savannah after a man in the neighborhood died earlier this month after his home caught fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The morning of volunteering was part of a greater effort by the Red Cross to install more than 1,500 smoke detectors on MLK Day.

“They are one every scene and American Red Cross gets called to the majority of those scenes so we though why not strike a partnership and why not take some time and work together and jointly saves lives,” Red Cross spokeswoman Esther Sheppard said.

The Red Cross and IAFF urge people to annually check their smoke detectors. They say detectors last about ten years before they need to be replaced. If you are in need of a new detector, contact your local fire department to potentially receive one for free.